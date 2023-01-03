 
Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’

Davina McCall’s dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided accusing her of cutting with a knife and fork.

The Masked Singer returned with a subtle twist on Sunday evening, and it had absolutely nothing to do with the madcap show's hugely successful format.

Reprising her role as a celebrity judge alongside Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall divided fans while showing off a dramatic new hairstyle as the weird and wonderful ITV show's fourth series got underway.

With a severe fringe replacing her usual center-parted look, the TV personality, 55, prompted inevitable attention from fans while assessing this year's assortment of heavily disguised contestants.

Commenting on her new look, taking to Twitter, one amused viewer shared a photo of Cox in character as the precocious journalist, with the caption: 'Davina giving Scream 2 vibes.'

While a second joked: 'Davina McCall may be a queen, but not even she can get away with cutting in a fringe with a knife and fork…'

However, others praised the presenter on her new look, with one commenting: 'Is Davina McCall aging backwards?' 

