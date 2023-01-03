 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez caught everyone’s attention as she struck a cool pose, showing off her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet as they flew to Saudi Arabia after his £175m-a-year Al Nassr transfer.

The former sales associate, 28, appeared in high spirits as she cut a casual figure in black sportswear as she sprawled out on the mattress with her daughter Alana, five.

Further shots saw her flaunt her dazzling necklace and chunky rings, along with an eye-popping gold watch and cream beanie hat.

Storing her essentials in a red crocodile-skin handbag, the influencer posed up a storm for the captions, writing in her caption: 'Not without my @aloyoga.'

Cristiano enthusiastically addressed his new Al Nassr fans ahead of completing a medical after agreeing to his sensational move to the club.

Ronaldo is set to undergo his Al Nassr medical on Tuesday ahead of the club's official unveiling of the superstar later that day.

Al Nassr have confirmed that they plan to unveil Ronaldo at their 30,000-seater stadium, Mrsool Park, at 7pm local time on Tuesday evening (4pm GMT).

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Al Nassr are ready to 'throw a party' at the same level as Ronaldo's Real Madrid unveiling in 2009.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the club proudly displayed the hashtag 'Cristiano is yellow' with an image of him performing his trademark celebration.


