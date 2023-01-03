Lata Mangeshkar earns 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

Singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan also features among the 200 best singers

India’s legendary playback singer Lata Mageshkar has been listed in Rolling Stone’s 200 Best Singers of All Time list.

While talking about veteran singer Lata, Rolling wrote: “The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of 'the Melody Queen' is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 such songs, by some estimates.”

The list also features great Pakistani late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Moreover, South Korean singer, better known by his stage name IU, original name Lee Ji-eun also features in the list. BTS’ singer Jungkook is also part of the list.

Top 10 artists from the Best Singers of All Time list includes:

1. Aretha Franklin

2. Whitney Houston,

3. Sam Cooke

4. Billie Holiday

5. Mariah Carey

6. Ray Charles

7. Stevie Wonder

8. Beyoncé

9. Otis Redding

10. Al Green

As per HindustanTimes, other prominent singers who are part of the list are namely: Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and many more.