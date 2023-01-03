 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Lata Mangeshkar earns 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan also features among the 200 best singers
Singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan also features among the 200 best singers

India’s legendary playback singer Lata Mageshkar has been listed in Rolling Stone’s 200 Best Singers of All Time list.

While talking about veteran singer Lata, Rolling wrote: “The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of 'the Melody Queen' is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 such songs, by some estimates.”

The list also features great Pakistani late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Moreover, South Korean singer, better known by his stage name IU, original name Lee Ji-eun also features in the list. BTS’ singer Jungkook is also part of the list.

Top 10 artists from the Best Singers of All Time list includes:

1. Aretha Franklin

2. Whitney Houston,

3. Sam Cooke

4. Billie Holiday

5. Mariah Carey

6. Ray Charles

7. Stevie Wonder

8. Beyoncé

9. Otis Redding

10. Al Green

As per HindustanTimes, other prominent singers who are part of the list are namely: Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and many more.

More From Showbiz:

Gauahar Khan flex her pregnancy glow in the latest pictures: Take a look

Gauahar Khan flex her pregnancy glow in the latest pictures: Take a look
Alia Bhatt graced Forbes India with her glorious presence

Alia Bhatt graced Forbes India with her glorious presence

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'
Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'
Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident

Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident
Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture
Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist

Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist
Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking