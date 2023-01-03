 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

FIR lodged against Haq Do Tehreek leader Hadayat-ur-Rehman, others

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Haq Do Tehreek leader Hidayatur Rehman — Screengrab via Twitter
Haq Do Tehreek leader Hidayatur Rehman — Screengrab via Twitter 
  • Hidayatur Rehman charged with murder, attempt to murder, provocation
  • A policeman was shot dead amid protest on December 28
  • Balochistan home minister had ordered to register the FIR

QUETTA: Gwadar Police, on Monday, registered a first information report (FIR) against Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman on charges of murder, attempt to murder, and provocation of the people for violence and other charges.

A police constable was killed in firing of a mob during violent protests in Gwadar. 

On December 28, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ordered the registration of an FIR against Rehman over the martyrdom of the policeman.

According to Balochistan Police, firing by the Haq do Tehreek sit-in protestors led to the martyrdom of Constable Yasir Saeed.

Normalcy restored in Gwadar 

On Monday, Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili chaired a high-level meeting to review the current situation in Gwadar to look into the issues of public importance and maintain peace in the area.

Additional CS home, department of fisheries, department of PHE, department of sports, department of information, secretary, and CEO QESCO attended the meeting. At the same time, commander Makran, director general GDA, and deputy commissioner Gwadar were present through video link.

The chief secretary was briefed in the meeting about the law and order situation and other issues regarding Gwadar's current situation by the relevant institutions' authorities.

The concerned official maintained that commercial centers, petrol pump banks, and shops have opened in Gwadar city.

Mobile telephone service has been restored in Gwadar, and tourism is gradually recovering.

The work of unloading wheat from the ship anchored at Gwadar port and its transportation is going on.

Secretary fisheries department said that action was taken to prevent illegal trawling strictly, and a joint patrol involving a gunboat is going on.

He said that action had been taken against officials of the fisheries department involved in illegal trawling and corruption.

The chief secretary directed the provision of civic amenities to the people of Gwadar should be ensured, and no shortage of clean water should be allowed in any part of the city.

The sense of ownership should be highlighted in the development projects among the people of Gwadar.

He also instructed that water sports, cricket, and other sports competitions should be organised in Gwadar on the pattern of traditional Sibi Mela and Pakistan Super League.

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz Sharif directs party leaders to start preparing for general elections

Nawaz Sharif directs party leaders to start preparing for general elections
Zardari seeks time to consult PPP leadership on MQM-P's demands

Zardari seeks time to consult PPP leadership on MQM-P's demands
Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Fazlur Rehman suspends political engagements after health concerns

Fazlur Rehman suspends political engagements after health concerns
Pakistan's justice system doesn’t protect fundamental rights: Imran Khan

Pakistan's justice system doesn’t protect fundamental rights: Imran Khan
Pakistan won't let anyone ‘facilitate, shelter terrorists’

Pakistan won't let anyone ‘facilitate, shelter terrorists’
'2022 was depressing year for democracy in Pakistan'

'2022 was depressing year for democracy in Pakistan'
‘50% of PTI parliamentarians don't want to resign’

‘50% of PTI parliamentarians don't want to resign’
LG polls: IHC to hear ECP, Centre’s intra-court appeals on Jan 9

LG polls: IHC to hear ECP, Centre’s intra-court appeals on Jan 9
Bidder wants to convert Pakistan's Washington property into institute

Bidder wants to convert Pakistan's Washington property into institute
Afghan Taliban react to Rana Sanaullah’s TTP statement

Afghan Taliban react to Rana Sanaullah’s TTP statement
PTI’s Azam Swati couldn't be released despite bail order

PTI’s Azam Swati couldn't be released despite bail order