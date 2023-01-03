 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Gauahar Khan flex her pregnancy glow in the latest pictures: Take a look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar announces first pregnancy news
Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar announces first pregnancy news

Actor Gauahar Khan, who announced her first pregnancy last month, has finally shared her first baby bum photo with her fans and well-wishers.

Recently, Khan dropped two pictures that were clicked in an outdoor location in Goa. The mom-to-be wore a simple flowy strapless frock and cradled her bump in one of the pictures. She shared her sun kissed pictures while flexing her baby bump and gave a wide smile while posing for the camera.

She captioned the photos: “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah!”

Her million dollar pictures caught eyes of many on social media as many commented and wished Khan. Furthermore, her husband Zaid could also not resist commenting on the picture. He praised the beauty of his wife and wrote: “Beautiful.”

On December 20, Zaid and Gauahar announced the good news via Instagram by sharing an animated reel that read: “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”

The duo got married in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2020. Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan rose to fame from the much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss Season 7, reports HindustanTimes. 

More From Showbiz:

Lata Mangeshkar earns 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

Lata Mangeshkar earns 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list
Alia Bhatt graced Forbes India with her glorious presence

Alia Bhatt graced Forbes India with her glorious presence

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'
Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'
Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident

Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident
Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture
Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist

Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist
Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking