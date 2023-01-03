 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Web Desk

Shehnaaz Gill to feature in Guru Randhawa's upcoming song 'Moon Rise': See poster

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Guru Randhawa released the audio version of Moon Rise last year
Guru Randhawa released the audio version of 'Moon Rise' last year

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature in hit Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Moon Rise which is slated to release on January 10.

Both of them dropped the poster of the upcoming song where they can be seen touting a romantic pose. The poster revealed the release date of the song. The caption read: “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”

Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The poster already shows that song is going to be a hit as the chemistry they can be seen sharing by just looking at the poster gives an electrifying vibe. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.

A few days back, Shehnaaz posted a video from behind the scenes of the song. The two seem to enjoy together while shooting for the much-awaited song.

As per News18, Shehnaaz Gill last collaborated with rapper MC Square for his song Ghani Sayaani. Moreover, she is also gearing up to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

