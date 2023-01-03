 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown
BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown      

BTS star J-Hope has made a caring donation of 5 million won to his home town Bukgu.

On January 2, Soompi reported that BTS member J-Hope had participated in the Home Town Donation Campaign and donated 5 million won to the Bukgu district of Gwanju.

The city shared that "J-Hope, who is currently in the United States, has expressed his intention to donate 5 million won [approximately $3,900] through his father. Once J-Hope returns to Korea, he will send his donation by internet to his hometown of Bukgu."

The Bukgu office manage, Moon In said that "We will prepare thoroughly so that the three-in-one hometown love donation project, that contributes to the vitalization of the local economy, is used for the development of Bukgu, to respond to local population decline, and to secure local financial resources. I anticipate that J-Hope’s intention to donate will also have a great impact on the settlement of the system."

In addition, J-Hope returned to Korea from the United States on December 2, 2023, following his New Year performance in Times Square, NYC.

More From Entertainment:

‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside

‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside

IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship

IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship
Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set

Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set
Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner of sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner of sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location
Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67
Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?
Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage

Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed
BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube
Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row

Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row
Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List