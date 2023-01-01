Pakistan produce exciting talent, amaze everyone on field: Kane Williamson

New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson speaking during an interview in Karachi on January 1, 2022. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson said that Pakistan has always produced some exciting talent that has amazed everyone on the field.

Speaking to Geo News ahead of the second Test in Karachi, the stylish batter said that it was great to be playing in Pakistan for the first time.

“We had fantastic match in last game, and, all chances of results coming into the last day. It was a good surface, bowlers had to work pretty hard and we saw a little bit of assistance for the spin coming late into the match,” he said when asked about the first match.

“We'll have to assess conditions going into this next game. It looks perhaps a little bit different. What's important for us as a team is that we assess and try and stick to our plans,” he expressed ahead of the next game.

Talking about Pakistan cricket, Williamson said that one thing you always notice with the Green Shirts is the depth and certainly in their fast bowling ranks.

“They've always got so much talent and every time that I've played them over the years, there's always been some, perhaps new players that have come into the side and you're always just amazed,” he said.

“The quality and talent that they seem to keep producing in this country, we always know that, whatever side that's been put out, and whatever conditions are, it is always going to be a tough challenge. And we just try and sort of focus on our cricket and how we want to try and stick to our plans and adjust to the changing conditions,” said the veteran cricketer.

He added that he always tries to keep working on his game, and whoever he plays against, he aims to try and make as big a contribution as he can to the team.

“You always know that whenever you play Pakistan or anybody, certainly in the Test arena, the challenge is always a tough one. And, the conditions vary a lot, so you're just trying to keep improving your game, adjust your game, wherever you go. And like I say, try and be a part of partnerships and make contributions to your team.

Replying to a question, Williamson said that with an increasing number of cricket around the world and a packed calendar, workload management has become a challenge.

“It's also enjoyable sort of switching between formats, and you keep sort of being challenged by that and keep trying to improve your game and evolve your game. At the same time, with the schedule of international cricket, it's pretty full on. So you know, it is important, I think, as players that you try and balance out your workload a little bit, so you try and stay nice and fresh,” he said.