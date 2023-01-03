Angelina Jolie enjoys coffee with ‘newly single’ Paul Mescal in London

Angelina Jolie surprised her fans after she was spotted having coffee with the Normal People famed actor Paul Mescal in London.

The Eternals star, 47, and Paul were pictured together after Jolie watched him perform in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida theatre in London.

Jolie and Paul were clicked while chatting in the theatre's coffee shop. The two were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In the picture, Paul was seen wearing a red T-shirt, while the Wanted actress was dressed in a black trench coat. Her daughter sported a jacket and beanie hat for the theatre outing.

Jolie and Paul’s appearance came amid reports of the Aftersun actor’s split with his fiancée Phoebe Bridgers.

The former couple was first romantically linked together after a source told The Sun that they spent a weekend together in August 2020.

The insider revealed that, “Paul invited pals and they played wild drinking games. They're both smitten. His membership on the celeb dating site Raya is a smokescreen to cover up that they're secretly an item.”