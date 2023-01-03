Diane Sawyer expresses her dismay over not making amends with Barbara Walters

 
entertainment
Diane Sawyer was recently shocked to hear about the death of late Barbara Walters on Friday.

A source close to Diane spilled to Radar, “Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News.”

“There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them,” revealed the source.

The source mentioned that Diane “always wanted to sit down and sort things out with Barbara”.

The source stated that Diane wanted The View alum to know that she “always loved and respected her, even though she didn’t show it,”; however, now, the opportunity is gone.

OK! reported that Barbara died at age 93 after struggling with dementia for several years.

“She’s in bad, bad shape. She seems lonely and spends most of her time alone,” a source told magazine at the time.

“Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse. [Her] caretaker give her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly,” added the source.

