Mike Tindall's daughter Mia reminds fans of late Queen as she enjoys horse race

Mike Tindall and Zara's brought Mia Tindall displayed her love of horses as the family attended the New Year's Day Race Day at Cheltenham Racecourse, reminding fans of the late Queen.

Zara and Mike attended the races with daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four, in tow. The couple left their youngest child at home.



Mia showed that she shares her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's love of racing. The youngster could be seen reacting passionately to the races, cheering and yelling angrily as each race got underway.



They were all wrapped up warm for the day, with Lena sporting the same red coat she wore for the royal family's Christmas day walkabout at Sandringham.



Meanwhile, Mia wore a cream coat for the occasion, with both sisters donning navy headbands, brown walking boots, and thick woolly tights.

Zara wore a navy blue belted coat, which she paired with a stylish purple hat and black suede boots. They were seen cheering and enjoying the race.

The royal family's love of horses and racing has become a well-known fact, and in 2013 it was thought the Queen had won over 1600 races, which had brought her a staggering £7.6million in winnings.