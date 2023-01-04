 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Britney Spears 'panicking' as ex-husband is set to release his book

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Britney Spears is terrified as her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is about to release his book.

The pop star is reportedly 'panicking' over how the father of her children will present himself in the book.

"She’s panicking over what Kevin is going to produce about her," an insider tells Closer magazine.

They added: "They’re on poor terms right now so she’s very nervous about giving him any ammo to come at her when she does release her own life story.

"[Her husband] Sam [Asghari] and others in her team think she should wait and see what he says first, but Britney’s eager to go on the front foot and seize the initiative," she noted.

