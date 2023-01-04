Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia-the new rumoured couple in B-town: Deets inside

Tamannaah and Vijay attends Diljit Dosanjh's concert together on December 9

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are reportedly the new rumoured couple in B-town as the two have been spotted together for some time now.

Earlier on December 9th, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert took place in Mumbai which was attended by several stars including Vijay Varma, Tamnannaah Bhatia, Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and many more.

Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted arriving together at the event by paparazzi. The two smiled and posed for the media as they walked towards the entrance gate.

See Video:

The Plan A Plan B actress wore white top together with a pair of ripped jeans. On the other hand, the Mirzapur 2 actor opted for black zipper jacket with black pants along with a black cap.

Later on, the rumoured couple was reportedly spotted celebrating the New Year evening together in Goa. A video has been circulating where the two were spotted dancing together even though the faces are not visible in the video.

As per PinkVilla, both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will feature together in film Lust Stories 2 in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial segment.