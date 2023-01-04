Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon hang out in sunny Mexico during beachy vacation

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon enjoyed a nice pool day during their beachy getaway in Mexico.



In photos obtained exclusively by Page Six, the Oscar winning actor, 59, and his girlfriend were seen enjoying a relaxing — and very scantily clad — New Year’s Eve Day by the pool during a romantic Cabo getaway.

The duo was sat next to each other in opposite-facing lounge chairs, with de Ramon forgoing her bikini top completely. The jewellery designer wore only a blue patterned sarong and hugged her knees close to her chest as she engaged in occasional conversation with her date. Pitt on the other wore teal swim trunks and a gold chain.

Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumours in November after they were spotted at a Bono concert together. A source later revealed Brad and the designer “have been dating for a few months,” per People Magazine.

In December, a person close to Ines and Brad said they were nothing serious and were simply “enjoying spending time” with each other, according to Entertainment Tonight. However, the couple was then spotted together for Pitt’s 59th birthday in December, 2022.

Neither have publicly confirmed their relationship. Ines was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but they officially separated in September 2022 after three years together. Pitt split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after two years of marriage and dating for 10 years.