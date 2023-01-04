 
sports
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood getting hitched on Jan 21

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood speaking during a press conference at the National Stadium Karachi on September 17, 2022. — PCB
Shan Masood, Pakistan's top-order batter, is ready to get hitched to Peshawar-born Nische Khan this month. 

According to the sources, Shan will tie the knot on January 21 in Peshawar while his valima ceremony will take place on January 27 in Karachi. 

The 33-year-old batsman will get married after the New Zealand series.

Shan Masoods walima invitation card.
Shan Masood's walima invitation card. 

His name was among the top trends on Twitter recently. However, it was not due to the news of his marriage but his disappointing performance in the ongoing Test series.

The left-hander is the son of famous banker Mansoor Masood Khan, meanwhile, his uncle Waqar Masood Khan served as an adviser to former prime minister Imran Khan on revenue and finance in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet.

The Kuwait-born has featured in 27 Tests, five ODIs and 19 T20Is over the course of his career for Pakistan, while accumulating nearly 2000 runs.

He made his Test debut against South Africa in 2013, whereas he was handed the international cap in ODIs and T20Is in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Masood also has vast experience in first-class cricket with over 9000 runs in 144 matches.

Masood’s elder sister passed away last year. She had a rare chromosome disorder that seriously affected her development. Shan's younger brother is a barrister.

Recently, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf got married to his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik last month. 

Among others, the ceremony was also attended by fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Shahid Afridi, Lahore Qalandar's Sameen Rana, Atif Rana, and Aqib Javed.

Shaheen will alsotie the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023. 

