Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Pakistan´s Saud Shakeel (R) plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 4, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan lost in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq before reaching 224-4 at lunch Wednesday on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

The home team now trail the visitors' first-innings total of 449 by 225 runs, and need to reach 250 to avoid the follow-on.

At the break, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed were at the crease on 43 and 27 respectively, having so far added 42 for the fifth wicket.

Haq was snapped-up by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off fast-bowler Tim Southee for 83 after Pakistan resumed on 154-3.

On 74 overnight, Haq rebuilt the innings after being involved in skipper Babar Azam's run-out on Tuesday, but fell in the second hour of the session.

He edged a drive to Blundell, but was only given out before New Zealand challenged the turned-down appeal.

Haq hit ten boundaries and a six in his 244-minute knock.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test — also in Karachi — ended in a draw.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

— This is a developing story and is being updated.