Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas are officially dating.



The two stars were first photographed together vacationing in Hawaii last summer, but reportedly didn’t get together romantically until just before the holiday season, TMZ reported.

Christal Jordan, rep for TLC singer, 51, confirmed to People Magazine that she is dating Brotherly Love actor, 42.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan told the outlet. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

In the IG post, the two were dancing in matching pyjamas in the style of A-ha's Take on Me music video.

Matthew’s former Boy Meets World costar, Danielle Fishel expressed her happiness on the news. “This makes me very happy!! [two heart emojis].”



Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, whom she went through a public breakup from in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence began dating in 2007, before going their separate ways a year later. The couple rekindled their romance in February 2017 and got married in 2019 and divorced in February 2022, via Us Magazine.

Both Chilli and Matthew are longtime stars who had their big breaks in the early 1990s.

Chilli was a part of Grammy-winning R&B/hip-hop trio TLC. Matthew is part of his own famous trio: the Lawrence brothers, including his older brother Joey Lawrence and younger brother Andrew Lawrence. They starred in the NBC sitcom Brotherly Love.