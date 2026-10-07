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Travis Kelce jokes about wife Taylor Swift's Halloween costumes

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift inspire fans' Halloween decorations

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 07, 2026

Travis Kelce jokes about wife Taylor Swifts Halloween costumes
Travis Kelce jokes about wife Taylor Swift's Halloween costumes

Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift's fans a completely new piece of information about the pop superstar during the latest episode of New Heights, with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The 37-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked through fan-made Halloween decorations with Jason, and came across handmade caricatures of himself and Taylor.

"Why’d they have to make my wife cross-eyed? That's all I’m asking,” he said upon seeing the decor, prompting Jason to agree and add, "She does have cross eyes when she sneezes."

Both the brothers laughingly admitted to the fact, and fans on social media rejoiced in learning a new fact about the pop icon. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce's mention 'on-purpose' at VMAs

Flocking to the comments, Swifties wrote, "'MY WIFE'" and "Not them talking about Tay getting cross-eyed when she's about to sneeze."

A third chimed in, "for the fact that Jason was the one to bring it up this gotta be a family inside joke," and "he’s such a my wife guy."

More gushed, "he loves saying my wife (as he should)," and "he's so endearing to me."

READ MORE: Inside Travis Kelce's first birthday bash after marrying Taylor Swift

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