Joey King says she and husband ‘looked damn good' in new wedding photos

Joey King thinks she and husband ‘looked damn good’ in new wedding photos

Joey King is giving fans a peek behind the scenes of a wedding that was apparently filled with plenty of love, tears, dancing and a little chaos.

On Tuesday, October 6, The Kissing Booth star shared a series of previously unseen photos from Destry Spielberg and Jake Herskowitz’s wedding.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter exchanged vows on Saturday, September 26.

King's Instagram carousel opened with three wonderfully unfiltered moments featuring herself and her husband, Steven Piet, as they appeared to be fully immersed in the festivities.

In the photos, the couple could be seen singing at the top of their lungs, dancing wildly and letting loose at the reception.

“This is me. This is my husband Steven. The rumors are true. They are so very true,” A Family Affair actress jokingly captioned the first set of photos.

She went on to explain exactly why weddings bring out their most enthusiastic side.

“We love weddings that are filled with such undeniable love,” she wrote. “We love to cry so much at ceremonies and we dance so hard at receptions that we break our clothes and don’t realize our feet are bleeding til the next morning.”

The following photo showed the couple posing for the camera in polished wedding-guest looks. “And we looked damn good,” King, 27, declared.

She then shifted the spotlight to the newlyweds by sharing a photo of Destry and Jake enjoying their big day. “Destry + Jake forever,” she wrote.

The final image offered perhaps the most chaotic and joyful glimpse of all.

An aerial view of the wedding after-party, with guests appearing to dance, jump around, mingle and enjoy drinks as the celebration continued.

The Practical Magic 2 actress simply captioned the scene: “A renaissance painting.”

King’s carousel captured the messy, emotional and exuberant side of the nuptials of the legendary filmmaker’s daughter and Herskowitz.