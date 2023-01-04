King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report

King Charles is reportedly eager to reconcile with his son Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, contrary to his claims "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."



The Telegraph, per Page Six, citing sources reported: “Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California.”

The insider told the publication, King Charles has reiterated that his door remains open and that Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome at any time.

The report further claims Charles and Harry have remained in contact and met up several times during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations last year.

King Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship has ‘occasionally been tense.’

The monarch is also reportedly set to invite the California-based royal couple to his coronation.