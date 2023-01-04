 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report

King Charles is reportedly eager to reconcile with his son Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, contrary to his claims "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

The Telegraph, per Page Six, citing sources reported: “Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California.”

The insider told the publication, King Charles has reiterated that his door remains open and that Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome at any time.

The report further claims Charles and Harry have remained in contact and met up several times during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations last year.

King Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship has ‘occasionally been tense.’

The monarch is also reportedly set to invite the California-based royal couple to his coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star

Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star
'Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery' director on how he came up with idea of twist

'Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery' director on how he came up with idea of twist
Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?

Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?
Prince Harry dubbed ‘hypocritical’ for recent interviews

Prince Harry dubbed ‘hypocritical’ for recent interviews
Prince Harry dealing with pain Meghan Markle ‘can’t help him with'

Prince Harry dealing with pain Meghan Markle ‘can’t help him with'
Prince Harry known to Brits as ‘quitters’ not celebrities’

Prince Harry known to Brits as ‘quitters’ not celebrities’
Ukrainian refugee woman defends Andrew Tate amid multiple allegations

Ukrainian refugee woman defends Andrew Tate amid multiple allegations
Jeremy Renner receives love from Marvel costars and celebs after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner receives love from Marvel costars and celebs after snowplow accident
Meghan Markle ‘best known for marrying rich’: ‘Has no merit’

Meghan Markle ‘best known for marrying rich’: ‘Has no merit’
Celebs set to revive Golden Globes amid storm of controversies?

Celebs set to revive Golden Globes amid storm of controversies?
Prince Harry is a ‘man in pain’ claims expert ahead of bombshell interview

Prince Harry is a ‘man in pain’ claims expert ahead of bombshell interview
'Westworld' star regrets show cancellation before last season

'Westworld' star regrets show cancellation before last season