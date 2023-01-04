 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Toni Collette breaks her silence on breakup with Dave Galafassi: Read

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Toni Collette has recently pointed out her heartbreak after her split from her ex-husband Dave Galafassi.

On Wednesday, The Staircase actress took to Instagram Story and posted a heartfelt poem by US-based activist Tony Ingram.

“You owe it to yourself to quit being the apology… to hold your hand and sing your favorite song… to love another and see how far that will go. to love yourself and forget where you were headed in the first place. love is a funny story,” read the poem.

The Muriel’s Wedding star parted ways with Dave after he was pictured kissing another woman earlier this month. The pair announced their divorce on social media following 20 years of marriage, adding, their kids “are of paramount importance” to them and therefore, they “will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape”.

Moreover, the Knives Out actress also shared a motivating post on IG which speaks about “life” in general.

“Life is short, Life is simple, this is your Life, start doing things what you love,” it read.


