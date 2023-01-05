Queen Elizabeth had ‘sparkle in her eyes’ after pantomime with Prince Philip

 
Queen Elizabeth II began her romantic future with husband Prince Philip right after a pantomime they together attended in 1943.

Her Majesty, who was a young girl at the time, impressed the Duke of Edinburgh with her strong personality.

The former Queen’s governess, Marion Crawfie Crawford, reveals that the 17-year-old asked her about the audience of the panto.

“Who do you think is coming to see us act, Crawfie? Philip!”

She later said: “The pantomime went off very well.

“I have never known Lilibet more animated.

“There was a sparkle about her none of us had ever seen before.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip first met at Britannia Royal Naval College in 1939.

