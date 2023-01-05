 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Kate Middleton could end up paying price for Prince Harry's honesty says expert

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Kate Middleton could end up paying a high price for Prince Harry's "unflinching honesty", said a royal expert while commenting on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir titled "Spare".

The Princess of Wales will come under fire while Prince William is set for a tough time with the publication of Harry's memoir, said Daniela Elser in an oped.

Her comments came amid reports that Harry's memoir is particularly hard on Prince William and worse than what the royal family is expecting.

"'It’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,' the expert said quoting source.

"There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this," she said.

The royal expert said, "For Kate, right now, watching her formerly close brother-in-law on the cusp of yet another offensive, and with not only her husband reportedly in his sights but her too, must be a particularly hard experience, not least because there is nothing they can do."

