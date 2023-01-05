 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan drops a new poster from his upcoming film Pathaan amid Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, also pens a lovely note for her.

Taking it to his Twitter account, SRK shared the new poster that featured Deepika and wrote: “To my dearest @deepikapadukone- how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love.”

It is significant to mention here that Padukone made her Bollywood debut alongside Khan in the film Om Shanti Om therefore he has witnessed her success from day 1.

The poster was also shared by Yash Raj Films along with a caption that read: “She can do it all! Here’s presenting the fierce, action avatar of @deepikapadukone from #Pathaan on her birthday! #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25. The film also stars John Abraham in as an antagonist. Salman Khan will also be playing a cameo in the film, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him

Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him
Shahid Kapoor drops first look from OTT debut web series 'Farzi': See video

Shahid Kapoor drops first look from OTT debut web series 'Farzi': See video
Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Mumbai apartment gets a tenant

Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Mumbai apartment gets a tenant

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback picture ahead of his father's birthday

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback picture ahead of his father's birthday
Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter, reviews good and bad things

Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter, reviews good and bad things

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look

Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look
Ali Noor officially announces 'Noori is back'

Ali Noor officially announces 'Noori is back'
Ananya Panday misses her days in Phuket, drops a picture

Ananya Panday misses her days in Phuket, drops a picture
Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023's New Year resolution in latest post

Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023's New Year resolution in latest post
Adnan Siddiqui, Gohar Rasheed and others stand firmly with fellow actresses amid controversy

Adnan Siddiqui, Gohar Rasheed and others stand firmly with fellow actresses amid controversy

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kholi once got rejected as Brand Ambassadors: Here's why?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kholi once got rejected as Brand Ambassadors: Here's why?