 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI staged Wazirabad shooting to revive long march, says alleged shooter's lawyer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Naveeds lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate(L), accused of attack on PTI long march, Naveed(R) — screengrab/Twitter
Naveed's lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate(L), accused of attack on PTI long march, Naveed(R) — screengrab/Twitter 
  • Naveed's lawyer claims Khan's guard's shooting killed PTI worker.
  • Says JIT pressurising Naveed to make a statement of its choice.
  • Rejects PTI's claims that Imran Khan was injured in the attack.

The lawyer of the alleged lone shooter arrested for opening fire on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Thursday accused the PTI of choreographing the shooting to give their dying long march a new lease on life.

"The JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was changed on Imran Khan's wish," said Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel of the accused Mohammad Naveed, addressing a press conference in Lahore. 

"The JIT is not considering substantial evidence a part of the investigation; the JIT and Imran Khan conspired to spoil the case and are trying to tamper with the details of the case in the police diary," he added.

Dawood said there was no need to extend the accused's remand. 

"Authorities are trying to force the accused to make a statement of their choice by making his mother sit in front of him in extremely cold weather."

Dawood also alleged that PTI was refraining from going to court because they staged the incident. "They do not accept that Imran Khan has suffered any injury in the Wazirabad attack as these people (PTI) are quick to tell lies," he said and added, "PTI staged the Wazirabad incident to add life to the long march".

Advocate Dawood said they were considering prosecuting Imran Khan and his guard for PTI worker Moazzam Gondal's murder. The PTI delayed the FIR for 30 days, said Dawood, adding that Muazzam's murder could not be pinned on Naveed.

"They (PTI) have been talking about the second and third shooters since yesterday, but Imran Khan's guard's weapon killed Moazzam. However, they did not give the guard's weapon for forensics," Dawood claimed.

The PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday claimed the investigation had proved that three assailants were involved in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Fawad added that Imran Khan's guards fired no shots, and three types of weapons were used in the attack, i.e., three attackers. The plan was to kill Imran Khan and spread chaos, he added.


More From Pakistan:

Arshad Sharif probe: SC takes note of delay in writing letter to Kenyan authorities

Arshad Sharif probe: SC takes note of delay in writing letter to Kenyan authorities
Daesh militants behind Pakistan Embassy attack killed in Kabul operation: Taliban

Daesh militants behind Pakistan Embassy attack killed in Kabul operation: Taliban
Court orders Imran Khan to appear before investigation officer in prohibited funding case

Court orders Imran Khan to appear before investigation officer in prohibited funding case
Miftah Ismail blames Ishaq Dar for orchestrating his removal

Miftah Ismail blames Ishaq Dar for orchestrating his removal
General Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on first overseas visit

General Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on first overseas visit
Junaid Safdar to settle in Pakistan to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

Junaid Safdar to settle in Pakistan to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics
US reiterates support for Pakistan's right to self-defence against terrorism

US reiterates support for Pakistan's right to self-defence against terrorism
32-year-olds to determine winner of next general election

32-year-olds to determine winner of next general election
PML-N asks Punjab MPAs to stay in Lahore for assembly session

PML-N asks Punjab MPAs to stay in Lahore for assembly session
Sheikh Rashid sees elections schedule in March/April

Sheikh Rashid sees elections schedule in March/April
Court seeks five-year-long pending cases record from FIA

Court seeks five-year-long pending cases record from FIA
Who was ISI CTD wing's director martyred in Khanewal attack?

Who was ISI CTD wing's director martyred in Khanewal attack?