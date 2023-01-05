PTI staged Wazirabad shooting to revive long march, says alleged shooter's lawyer

Naveed's lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate(L), accused of attack on PTI long march, Naveed(R) — screengrab/Twitter

Naveed's lawyer claims Khan's guard's shooting killed PTI worker.

Says JIT pressurising Naveed to make a statement of its choice.

Rejects PTI's claims that Imran Khan was injured in the attack.

The lawyer of the alleged lone shooter arrested for opening fire on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Thursday accused the PTI of choreographing the shooting to give their dying long march a new lease on life.

"The JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was changed on Imran Khan's wish," said Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel of the accused Mohammad Naveed, addressing a press conference in Lahore.

"The JIT is not considering substantial evidence a part of the investigation; the JIT and Imran Khan conspired to spoil the case and are trying to tamper with the details of the case in the police diary," he added.

Dawood said there was no need to extend the accused's remand.

"Authorities are trying to force the accused to make a statement of their choice by making his mother sit in front of him in extremely cold weather."

Dawood also alleged that PTI was refraining from going to court because they staged the incident. "They do not accept that Imran Khan has suffered any injury in the Wazirabad attack as these people (PTI) are quick to tell lies," he said and added, "PTI staged the Wazirabad incident to add life to the long march".

Advocate Dawood said they were considering prosecuting Imran Khan and his guard for PTI worker Moazzam Gondal's murder. The PTI delayed the FIR for 30 days, said Dawood, adding that Muazzam's murder could not be pinned on Naveed.

"They (PTI) have been talking about the second and third shooters since yesterday, but Imran Khan's guard's weapon killed Moazzam. However, they did not give the guard's weapon for forensics," Dawood claimed.

The PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday claimed the investigation had proved that three assailants were involved in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Fawad added that Imran Khan's guards fired no shots, and three types of weapons were used in the attack, i.e., three attackers. The plan was to kill Imran Khan and spread chaos, he added.



