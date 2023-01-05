 
'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!

Phir Dhan Te Nan has a touch of original song from Kaminey, starring Shahid Kapoor
Kuttey's new song Phir Dhan Te Nan was released earlier today. The video stars Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Tabu, who has stolen the show. 

The original song features Shahid Kapoor. 

Vishal Bhardwaj has tried his best to bring a blend of old and new to stir up the memories of the original song a little. 


In a conversation with Daiji World, he said, 'Phir Dhan Te Nan' is an emotion which wells up inside you. It's catchy, yet stirs up the memories of the original song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster that never lost its charm. It is played even today. Perhaps that's why, initially it was challenging for us to compose 'Phir Dhan Te Nan' think about making changes to the original tune.’

He further added, "So we had to keep in mind that the changes in the new version had to reflect the contemporary beats and music of today yet have its soul intact. A major decision was retaining the original singers and lyricist again - Sukhwinder and Vishal Dadlani, singing Phir Dhan Te Nan with the legendary Gulzar saab writing the lyrics."

The music video highlights Tabu the most as she follows the lead of Arjun and Radhika in dance. Dressed in a dark shade of black, she has stolen the show through her grace and beauty. 

