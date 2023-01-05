 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares nugget of wisdom on guts over desire: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares nugget of wisdom on guts over desire: Watch
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares nugget of wisdom on guts over desire: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently reflected on how to achieve success in life and career.

On Thursday, the Black Adam star took to Instagram and posted a video of himself while doing morning jog.

In the clip, the Game Plan actor mentioned about Inky John and his powerful perspective on “guts over desire” to success.

The Fast & Furious star penned a lengthy note about success and failure in life and how it’s important to handle both with grace.

In the caption, the Red Notice actor wrote, “Tapping in with you with a quick thought that’s anchored my success (and failures) over the years that may anchor and help you too on your journey.”

“Having the guts to fail is far more powerful than having the desire to succeed,” remarked 50-year-old.

Dwayne pointed out, “Having the desire to succeed is very attractive. It’s sexy. While having the guts to fail is extremely uncomfortable. And sometimes it’s scary.”

However, The Rock noted, “Guts over desire has served me all throughout my career — and when we put ourselves in positions to be uncomfortable - to have the guts to fail - we actually set ourselves up in a much more powerful way to WIN.”

“Guts over desire,” he concluded while adding a shout out to his friend Inky.

After his post, one user commented, “Love it. That if failure is not an option, then neither is success. You win or you learn.”

Another fan implied, “So, this is his response to black Adam?”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was delighted 'balding' William's resemblance to Diana was fading

Prince Harry was delighted 'balding' William's resemblance to Diana was fading

Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters

Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters
Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed

Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his 'real father'

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his 'real father'
Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir

Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir
Hugh Jackman gets emotional remembering late father: Says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult'

Hugh Jackman gets emotional remembering late father: Says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult'
BTS RM calls out Korean media for reporting his private visit to temple without consent

BTS RM calls out Korean media for reporting his private visit to temple without consent

Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage

Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage
'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath

'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath
Prince Harry claims he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' in Afghanistan: SPARE reveals shocking details

Prince Harry claims he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' in Afghanistan: SPARE reveals shocking details
Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement
Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate

Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate