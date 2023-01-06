'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp 'comes out of closet': 'Similar to Will'

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has opened up about his sexuality.

Turning to his Twitter account on Thursday, the actor revealed that he is gay.

In a video, the 18-year-old explained: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought," he captioned the video, referencing to his character from the hit Netflix series.