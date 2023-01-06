Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video

Ireland Baldwin appeared to drop hints that she’s expecting a baby girl as she slammed people for asking for photos of her growing bump.

The mom-to-be, 27, on Wednesday, posted a virtual rant session on Instagram and discussed her pregnancy pet peeves including people who wanted to touch her bump and click pictures.

Ireland, who announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC on Friday, accidentally referred to her baby as a 'her' and ‘she’ as she 'laid down the law' on her pregnancy in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories.

“If one more person asks me to send a picture of my bump to them, I'm going to lose my mind. Because I don't have one. My child is so deeply nestled in there, and I'm tall, and there's just a lot of room for her in there,' the model said in her videos.

Ireland explained that there’s a slight bump and it looked nothing like a food baby. “There's... I'm not, nothing. You wouldn't know. I look like I ate about 12 sub sandwiches, but other than that, you would never know. So love you, but please stop asking.”

The model, using the sunglasses filter, addressed her 681k followers that her rant was “all in good fun” – warned anyone who might come across her while she’s pregnant not to try and touch her bump.

“This one is pretty common - when and if I do start to show, I don't care if you are my best friend, I don't care if we're family, I don't care who you are, I don't discriminate, I don't care if you're elderly, do not touch me unless you ask.,” she said.

Ireland added, “That already is absolutely not going to fly with me. I already hate being touched not pregnant, adding, “Keep your hands inside of the vehicle.”

Ireland announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, posting a photo of her sonogram and captioned the click, “Happy New Year.”