 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emilys look
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

Emily in Paris make up artist dished on how she came up with the looks Lily Collins carried throughout all three seasons.

Lily Collins who is playing the titular character of Emily, firsts sparked a shift in her makeup looks for the new episodes by cutting her own “trauma bangs”.

While talking of switching Emily’s style in season 2, the makeup artist on the show Aurélie Payen tells Page Six that “For Season 3, we wanted to have a big change.”

“[Emily] is maybe a little bit more mature in terms of herself … and I wanted to have a little bit more sophisticated makeup for her.”

For the record Collins didn’t actually take scissors to her own hair in real life, she did play a role in Emily’s beauty looks, which included wearing lipstick just as bold as her signature outré outfits.

“I really work closely with Lily and her hairstylist,” says Payen, who plays a “little game” with the actor to ensure they’re on the same page about products for scenes.

“I already know the [shade] I want to have … but I say, ‘OK, Lily, choose the one you want.’ And each time she chooses the same as mine.”

Payen also revealed how some of Collin’s looks were inspired by several silver screen stars from another era.

“make a nod to Audrey Hepburn,” she says, while speaking of Camille’s eyeliner she revealed it was inspired by Brigitte Bardot.

“I wanted to have an identity for each of the [characters],” said the makeup expert. “Some of them I wanted them to be more American glam, and some of them I wanted to be more [of a] French makeup look.”

“[Emily is] like a bridge in between; she’s very French in the way she wears makeup, but she still has really bold, strong lips, which is more American,” says Payen.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online
Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ premier episode to have early screening in selected cinemas

HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ premier episode to have early screening in selected cinemas
Prince Harry broke military code of conduct with Afghanistan claim: Veteran

Prince Harry broke military code of conduct with Afghanistan claim: Veteran
Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death
Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’
Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS

Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS
Kim Kardashian ‘insecure’ daughter North seeks her attention via social media

Kim Kardashian ‘insecure’ daughter North seeks her attention via social media

Prince Harry brands brother Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in 'Spare'

Prince Harry brands brother Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in 'Spare'
Andrew Tate removed from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations

Andrew Tate removed from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations

Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour

Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour