 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is making a sweet attempt to convince his dad Kanye West for allowing her to use social media platforms.

The spitting image of her father Kanye uploaded a TikTok video Thursday night - after the rapper said he didn't want his kids on social media. 

The TV mogul’s 9-year-old transformed into the rapper, 45, by using her special effects makeup skills, which Kim recently revealed she's been taking classes for.

Kim, 42, also joined in on the fun as she stood next to North, who contoured her face and drew on facial hair to perfectly imitate her dad.

North tried her best to copy her father's looks as she tucked her braided hair into a black beanie and drew on a fake hairline for a more realistic effect.


She completed the epic transformation by throwing on a black hooded sweatshirt.

Kim towered over her eldest child while rocking a pair of mirrored sunglasses from Kanye's Yeezy line and pulled her newly-dyed brunette hair into a sleek bun.

The KUWTK alum highlighted her toned figure in a skintight SKIMS bodysuit paired with black leather pants.

As another nod to Kanye, a remix of the hitmaker's 2013 track Bound 2 played over the video.

It comes after last January Kanye stated that he does not want any of his four children to have TikTok accounts without his permission.

