Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater

Chris Hemsworth stunned his fans as he posted an Instagram video showing off his underwater breath-holding skills.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor, 39, successfully completed 200 minutes record of holding his breath underwater.

The video featured Chris holding his breath underwater in a pool for several moments while one of his children swam nearby.

Chris captioned the video, “Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you.”



The Extraction star showed off his chiseled abs as he directed his kid around the pool.

While fans took to the comments section and congratulated the actor, his fellow actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson quickly praised the film star.

Dropping a hilarious comment, the Red Notice actor wrote, “My one ab never looks this chiseled underwater...looking great brother.”

Fans also praised Chris for setting new record, “Trying to break Kate Winslet's new record underwater like...”