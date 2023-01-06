Coronation Street star Wyllie Longmore passes away at 82

Coronation Street and Love Actually star Wyllie Longmore breathed his last at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer.

The news was announced by his family on Thursday, who revealed the actor passed away peacefully with his wife by his side.

Wyllie was best known for playing Dr. McKinnon in Corrie in the Nineties and also had roles in The Bill, Between the Lines, Casualty, Merseybeat, Waking the Dead, and Cold Feet.

Wyllie's daughter Jessica announced the sad news on Facebook, writing: 'I want to share the news that my father, Wyllie Longmore passed away yesterday evening.

'He had been living with Cancer, but passed away peacefully with my mum by his side.