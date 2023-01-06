Glen Powell: Tom Cruise ‘deserves’ a Best Actor nomination for Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell recently commended Tom Cruise’s exceptional performance in his box office hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.



“I think Tom deserves a Best Actor nomination for sure,” said the Devotion star in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Glen continued, “I watched Tom deliver a completely authentic, heartbreaking and layered performance in that movie.”

“He was producing, coaching all the other actors how to act in planes and sleeping in the editing room! I mean, this guy does it all,” explained Glen.

Glen further said, “If there's one person that deserves his due on the movie, it's Tom and I really hope that Academy sees that.”

“The movie is impressive on so many levels, but it all starts and ends with Tom,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.