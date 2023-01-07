Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen quashes feud rumours

Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen are clearing the air of rumours about their feud.

According to Variety, the CNN host came on the show "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," where the duo pair set the record straight.

"I like watching people fight, I don't like fighting with people," said Cohen, who called into Seacrest's radio show.

"Well we're not," Seacrest responded. "That's the funny thing, is that we're not."

Rumours stemmed from Seacrest's claim that Cohen ignored him on New Year's Eve.

Both presenters, Cohen and Seacrest, hosted CNN and ABC's respective coverage of the evening almost 10 feet away from each other in New York's Times Square.

Later, the host of American Idol told his Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa that Cohen ignored him despite waving him.

Seacrest claimed that while Cooper "turned around" and told him to "have a good show", however, the CNN host "did not turn around".

However, The Andy Cohen Diaries author contradicted the account, saying he had intentionally ignored Seacrest's greeting.

"I didn't see Anderson turn around and wave," Cohen explained on the Andy Cohen Live podcast.