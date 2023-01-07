'Brilliant knock': Mohammad Rizwan overjoyed after Sarfraz Ahmed's century

Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand after scoring a century (100 runs) on January 6, 2023. — AFP

After Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a century during the second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Friday, Mohammad Rizwan took to Twitter to laud the right-hand batter's performance.

This ton is the first century since 2014 of Ahmed, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan for the series. After he scored the ton, the fans’ hopes that Pakistan would easily win the game soared.

However, Michael Bracewell dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter in the game's closing stages as Pakistan battled to a draw in the dimming light.

After several stars of the game heaped massive praise on Ahmed, including Wasim Akram, Rizwan took to Twitter to laud the 35-year-old.

"Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hard work and belief in Allah get you. I'm as delighted by Saifi bhai being named the Man of the Series as I would be if I had won it — in fact even more," he wrote.

It is worth mentioning here Ahmed, who had last played in January 2019 before this series, had to wait for three years, 11 months, and 15 days to don Pakistan's Test shirt once again.

The former captain delivered with the bat as he smashed 86 before losing his wicket to Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the opening Test, while in the second innings, he scored 53 runs.

In the second Test, the batter gathered 78 runs before getting out after a controversial decision. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Ahmed scored 118 runs.

In total, the wicketkeeper-batter amassed 355 runs in four innings at an average of 88.75.