Saturday Jan 07 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel 'Spare' criticism 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans and supporters bashed Bethenny Frankel for criticising the ex-Royal for opening up in his new autobiography.

In her Instagram video over the Duke of Sussex new book Spare, Frankel suggested that Harry should change the book’s title to “Dirty Harry Laundry” before changing it to “Mention It All.”

Her remarks were not very well received with her fans as they slammed her for showing negativity towards the couple.

“Your obsession and negativity towards Harry and Meghan is uncalled for,” one user commented while another added, “I watched the documentary. It was informative and enlightening.”

One person commented, “As a person who is outspoken for positive change, It’s sad that you’re not applauding his willingness to try to make changes in the monarchy, while losing a lot in the process.”

“Unless you’re a book critic your opinion at this point is exhausting,” another angry user said. “So tired of people’s negativity ALL the time.”

“You are trivializing some very serious stuff to get a laugh,” another chimed in. “Not everything is a shtick moment. He wouldn’t do a book a documentary if people were not interested in them.”

“To me your basically saying racism exists get over it,” a comment read. “You’re tired of hearing about it. Yea that’s a nice privilege world to live it when you can pick and choose when you want to hear racism vs poc who doesn’t get such luxury.”

