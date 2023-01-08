 
PM Shehbaz urges Kuwait to participate in Geneva huddle

PM Shehbaz informs Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah about the Geneva huddle. Twitter/GovtOfPakistan
  • PM Sharif holds telephonic chat with Kuwaiti counterpart. 
  • PM informs him about Geneva conference. 
  • PM seeks Kuwait to make high-level presence in Geneva huddle. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called up Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as part of efforts to get support ahead of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan on January 9.

PM Shehbaz will lead a high-level delegation to Switzerland where he will co-host the conference along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The conference will help mobilize international support to help Pakistan's people and government recover more effectively from the devastation caused by recent floods.

PM Shehbaz apprised the Kuwaiti PM of the Geneva conference and requested high-level participation. The Kuwaiti PM expressed firm support for initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait – including in trade, investment, labour and other key sectors. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral forums.

He appreciated the measures taken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of Health, Security and Infrastructure. The Prime Minister of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of PM Shehbaz and reassured him of the desire of the Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest. They also agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Kuwait hosts over 100,000 strong Pakistani diaspora which contributes significantly to the development and progress of both nations.

