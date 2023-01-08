 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner's ex BFF shows off slender physique as she steps out in LA

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Kylie Jenners ex BFF shows off slender physique as she steps out in LA
Kylie Jenner's ex BFF shows off slender physique as she steps out in LA

Jordyn Woods showed off her slender physique as she stepped out in style in LA on Saturday.

The former best friend of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner put on a show-stopping display in a fluffy white one-shoulder dress.

The figure-hugging number highlighted her hourglass figure and added more glamour to her look with strappy silver heels to boost her frame.

The TV personality and socialite, 25, accessorised with a glitzy handbag and plenty of silver jewellery including dangly earrings as she exited the vehicle.

Jordyn wore her long dark tresses in braids over her shoulders and appeared to be wearing glamorous make-up look.

Her outing comes weeks after Jordyn announced she is in the process of launching her very own brand.

'Entrepreneurship is hard, I've had businesses in the past and you learn as you go, but I've really put this one on my back,' the model shared in an Instagram post on December 19.

'Excited for this journey,' she ended the message, while also urging her followers to 'stay tuned'.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list
Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells
Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims
Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace

Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace
Adele uses 'fillers' to hide unsold seats at Las Vegas residency

Adele uses 'fillers' to hide unsold seats at Las Vegas residency
‘Wednesday’: Hunter Doohan praises Jenna Ortega, ‘off-camera, it’s super easy’

‘Wednesday’: Hunter Doohan praises Jenna Ortega, ‘off-camera, it’s super easy’

Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace
Prince William receives distressing family news amid Prince Harry’s claims

Prince William receives distressing family news amid Prince Harry’s claims
Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’

Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’
Andrew Tate bars women to leave his house in old clip: 'you don't go nowhere'

Andrew Tate bars women to leave his house in old clip: 'you don't go nowhere'