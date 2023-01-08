Kylie Jenner's ex BFF shows off slender physique as she steps out in LA

Jordyn Woods showed off her slender physique as she stepped out in style in LA on Saturday.

The former best friend of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner put on a show-stopping display in a fluffy white one-shoulder dress.

The figure-hugging number highlighted her hourglass figure and added more glamour to her look with strappy silver heels to boost her frame.

The TV personality and socialite, 25, accessorised with a glitzy handbag and plenty of silver jewellery including dangly earrings as she exited the vehicle.

Jordyn wore her long dark tresses in braids over her shoulders and appeared to be wearing glamorous make-up look.

Her outing comes weeks after Jordyn announced she is in the process of launching her very own brand.

'Entrepreneurship is hard, I've had businesses in the past and you learn as you go, but I've really put this one on my back,' the model shared in an Instagram post on December 19.

'Excited for this journey,' she ended the message, while also urging her followers to 'stay tuned'.