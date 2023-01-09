 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are elated to welcome their first child!

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are expecting their first child
Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are expecting their first child

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married in November 2021. 

They soon became talk of the town because of the public display of affection they are often seem to put together. Now, the much adored couple is expecting their first baby together.

The couple is right now in Dubai enjoying New Year holidays surrounded by their close friends and family. They are elated to enter into a new phase of their lives, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The lovebirds met at a fashion show organized by Anushka’s mother Anu Ranjan’s NGO. In several interviews the couple opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship. They stated that like any other couple, they too have their weak moments but at the end of the day they stay together because of the love they hold for each other.

More From Showbiz:

Bipasha Basu turns 44, says 'this birthday was different but so special'

Bipasha Basu turns 44, says 'this birthday was different but so special'
Siddharth Malhotra calls Rohit Shetty 'A true master' as he resumes shoot despite an injury

Siddharth Malhotra calls Rohit Shetty 'A true master' as he resumes shoot despite an injury
Diljit Dosanjh shares his point of view on 'earning money'

Diljit Dosanjh shares his point of view on 'earning money'
Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to '5-day Manali trip' all expenses paid

Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to '5-day Manali trip' all expenses paid
Vikrant Massey, Tapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dilruba' to get a sequel

Vikrant Massey, Tapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dilruba' to get a sequel
Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tezaab' remake

Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tezaab' remake
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recalls how he dealt with his father's death

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recalls how he dealt with his father's death
Rohit Shetty suffers injury while shooting for 'Indian Police Force'

Rohit Shetty suffers injury while shooting for 'Indian Police Force'
Shireesh Khemariya discusses the fate of independent films in present time

Shireesh Khemariya discusses the fate of independent films in present time

Babil Khan talks about how he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist

Babil Khan talks about how he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist

Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency
Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA