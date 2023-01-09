 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reportedly tie the knot in February
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reportedly tie the knot in February

Amid Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumors, the Shershah actor changes the subject when he was asked about his own marriage at a Delhi wedding.

The actor recently attended model Arti Khetarpal’s brother Luv Ansal’s wedding in Gurugram Delhi. The model dropped a few pictures of Sid from the wedding who seemed to have a fun time at the wedding ceremony.

The caption on the post read: “Bringing our very own delhi boy @sidmalhotra at my dearest @lovebansal @nandini.15 ‘s engagement to begin our family’s biggggggggg fat indian wedding.”

Malhotra danced with the bride, groom and their family members at the wedding. In one of the videos, he could be heard saying ‘Delhi ki shaadiyon ki baat he kuch aur hai.’

Meanwhile, one person carried forward his statement and said ‘Delhi ka ladka aur iski bi hone wali hai shadi.’ The Student of the Year actor simply blushed and changed the topic.

Reportedly, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in the first week of February at the five-star Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. Sources claimed that the couple is looking forward to an intimate wedding ceremony and therefore they have agreed upon a very short guest list, reports IndiaToday.

