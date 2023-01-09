 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan officially announces trailer release date of 'Pathaan' through Twitter

The much-anticipated Pathaan trailer is all set to release tomorrow as officially announced by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

SRK’s comeback film Pathaan, which is set to release in theaters on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand. The trailer will be coming out on January 10.

Khan, taking it to his Twitter account, announced: “Thank you for waiting… ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao…. #PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM!”

In another tweet, he dropped a character poster of John Abraham and wrote: “Milte hai maidan par… Mazaa Aayega @thejohnabraham! #PathaanTrailer out tomorrow at 11AM!”

On the other hand, filmmaker Aditya Chopra is facing difficulty in deciding whether to release the trailer with or without Salman Khan’s glimpse.

According to the sources, Chopra has asked the production team to make two promos one with Salman and one without him. Sources stated: “That’s the suspense. Aditya Chopra is a mastermind, and he knows how to keep all the cards close to his chest. While the world is aware of Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, he is in two minds - if that should be shown in the trailer or not. And hence, he had asked his production team to cut two promos of Pathaan - one with Salman Khan as Tiger and one without, reports News18.”

