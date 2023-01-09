Bruce Willis finds new will to live amid battle with rare brain disorder

File Footage

Bruce Willis is determined to stay “coherent” ever since he discovered he is going to be a grandfather amid battle with rare brain disorder Aphasia.



The Sixth Sense star wants to create happy memories with soon-to-be-born child of his daughter Rumer Willis before Aphasia gets the best of him.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that Bruce has renewed will to live after he had to step back from his acting career post being diagnosed with the degenerative brain disorder.

"He's determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," the source said.

"Bruce has never backed away from a challenge," the source added. "He's dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer."

This comes days after an insider told People Magazine that Bruce is “happy” after Rumer announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," the insider revealed. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."

"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," added the source.