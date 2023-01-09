 
Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason

Max George appeared losing his temperament after an Instagram follower accused him of making his girlfriend Maisie Smith look and act differently.

The Wanted singer, 34, who began dating the 21-year-old actress earlier this year, told the fan to 'shut up' on Sunday.

The follower was commenting on one of the couple's recent snaps which saw Maisie looking gorgeous in a red satin mini-dress and stockings.

Writing: 'Anyone notice how he's [Max] trying to make her [Maisie] look and act differently than her normal self?'.

With Max biting back: 'Yeah I am aren't I Mandy... shut up'.

The lovebirds had been sharing snaps with fans from their recent trip to New York and dressed up for an evening out on Broadway.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of red heels, the soap actress wrapped up with a white faux fur coat.

