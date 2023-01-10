 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Reuters

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today
Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today

BUCHAREST: A Romanian court is due to rule on Tuesday on a challenge filed by Andrew Tate, an internet personality notorious for hate speech, against his 30-day arrest for alleged human trafficking and formation of an organised crime group to exploit six women.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on Dec. 29 pending a criminal investigation. They have denied wrongdoing through an attorney and have challenged the arrest warrant.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship.

Prosecutors have seized 15 luxury vehicles and over 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and Prahova and Brasov counties, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime unit DIICOT, told Reuters.

The seizure was meant to prevent the assets being sold or concealed.

Should the court uphold the arrest warrant and the investigation need more time, prosecutors can seek approval for further extensions of up to 180 days of detention under Romanian law.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accepts he had some ‘responsibility’ for family fall-out

Prince Harry accepts he had some ‘responsibility’ for family fall-out
Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot

Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot
Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'
Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit': Release date, plot

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit': Release date, plot
Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’

Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ yet again ranks No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ yet again ranks No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100
Brooklyn Beckham posts rare pre-proposal reel on wife Nicola Peltz birthday

Brooklyn Beckham posts rare pre-proposal reel on wife Nicola Peltz birthday
BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach 100M streams on Spotify
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed
Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial

Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child