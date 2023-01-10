Mel Gibson pulls out from Grand Marshall of Mardi Gras Parade

Mel Gibson has recently been dropped as a celebrity guest from Grand Marshall for the upcoming Mardi Gras Parade following backlash and threats

In a statement released by one of the festival’s largest parade groups, The Krewe of Endymion President Dan Kelly said that the group “has received significant feedback about the grand Marshall announcement”.

Kelly continued, “Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern.

“In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade,” stated Kelly.

Meanwhile, the Krewe of Endymion is set to parade through the Crescent City's streets on February 18 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For the unversed, Gibson had been in the news for making racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments in the past.