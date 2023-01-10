 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit
Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit

Chris Harrison spoke for the first time since his unexpected exit from The Bachelor franchise on his podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison and revealed how his departure from the show impacted his health negatively, according to Fox News.

Chris said that leaving the show made him 'sick to the stomach' and that he couldn't sleep. Moreover, he lost his diet and lost 20 pounds of his body weight.

Chris said, "I was sick to my stomach. I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t eat. I was scared to death, not of my job but of my family – my fianceé [Lauren Zima]… I worried about my kids…"

He further added, "I’m a bit of an empath, and I am very loyal to a fault, and I am a team player. I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative."

Chris Harrison opted out of The Bachelor franchise in June 2021 after he was accused of defending "Bachelor" winner Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an antebellum-themed party in college.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt feels J.D. in 'Thelma and Louise' was his breakout role

Brad Pitt feels J.D. in 'Thelma and Louise' was his breakout role
Victoria Beckham feels ‘so hurt’ after losing contact with Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham feels ‘so hurt’ after losing contact with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicolas Cage shares his thoughts on Face/Off sequel

Nicolas Cage shares his thoughts on Face/Off sequel
Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began

Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began
Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great
Prince Harry's U-turn over royal racism receives backlash

Prince Harry's U-turn over royal racism receives backlash
Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’

Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside post enjoying a night out with Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside post enjoying a night out with Eric Andre
Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character

Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character
Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?

Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?
Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire

Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire