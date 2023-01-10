Prince Harry's U-turn over royal 'racism': Angela Levin blasts Duke's hypocrisy

A royal biographer has blasted Prince Harry as he seemingly took a U-turn over his and wife Meghan Markle's claims about the royal family.



The Duke of Sussex has denied that he and Meghan called the royal family racists when they sat with the US TV host, Oprah Winfrey, for a tell-all interview in March 2021 after settling down in California.

The couple also accepted a Kennedy award in November 2022 for their “heroic” stance against the “structural racism” of the royal family.

Royal author Angela Levin flayed Harry, in her new piece of writing for Sky News, saying: "Shame he didn’t think to correct the very harmful allegation for nearly two years."

She also claimed that "Harry's memoir is full of hypocrisy and contradictions too."



Angela also took a brutal dig at the the Duke for admitting to take drugs including cocaine and magic mushrooms, saying: "Instead of warning anyone against drugs, he claims psychedelics allowed him to see “the truth”.

The award-winning British journalist continued: "Surely he will have to resign as a mental health campaigner in California."

She added: "Prince Harry is bullying his way out of an invite to his father King Charles' coronation in May."

Levin also slammed Harry for revealing the most personal moments of his life in Spare as the Duke said he wet himself an hour before he met Meghan for the first time and other bombshells.