Wednesday Jan 11 2023
King Charles' uncle, former king of Greece Constantine II, dies at 82

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

The former king of Greece, Constantine II,has died at the age of 82.

Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, the father of King Charles and grandfather of Prince William and Prince Harry, was a first cousin of forme King Constantine II of Greece.

Philip's father Prince Andrew was a younger brother of Constantine's grandfather King Constantine I. 

Reuters adds:

Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant.

The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum.

Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

After a military coup in the wake of the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922, Prince Andrew was accused of treason and banished, taking his family and the infant Philip into exile.

Prince Philip paid only rare visits to Greece but travelled to Athens to see his mother before she moved to Britain in the 1960s. The Queen herself has never been to Greece as monarch though she did visit Athens before ascending to the throne.

The Greeks overthrew and abolished their monarchy in 1973. Philip's grandfather, King George I of Greece, is buried in the discarded royal cemetery at Tatoi Palace on the outskirts of Athens, interred there after his assassination in 1913.

