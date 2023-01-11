Kate Middleton look alike says her ‘American’ husband is ‘dramatic’ like Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton doppelganer, Heidi Agan, is sharing her two cents about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doubles.



Speaking to Birmingham Live, Heidi admits that working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look-alikes will be a problem after Prince Harry’s ‘Spare.’

"I just find it all incredibly sad," she added. "I think that Harry and Meghan have probably been misunderstood.

"Because I've got an American husband, I'm a little bit sympathetic, because Americans can be a little bit more dramatic than the British. As British we've found it difficult to swallow, a lot of what she says.

"It's a family drama that doesn't need to be played out for all to see. I don't think they [Royal Family] should comment as it's a private matter.

"I wish all of them all the best and hope they can resolve it but it's so sad. It's kind of like when we expected the Queen to live forever, we also have this misconception that they're our family and we want them to be happy and so it's probably unnerving for us all."

Speaking about working with Harry and Meghan: "From a lookalike perspective it's sad we don't get to work with our Harry and Meghan anymore. We're this strange alternate family... we all get on and are friends, so when that happens we don't get to work with them anymore. It does have an impact on what we do.

"Everybody asks me what do you think about her [Meghan]. We don't really know, we only know snippets, nobody will ever know the full story, it's difficult to make an informed opinion.

"It's divided people at a time where there doesn't need to be more division. There's so much going on with the economy and the war in Ukraine. Everybody wants unity, peace and calm.

"He [Harry] obviously wanted to air his grievances but if you look at Twitter it's an absolute cesspi. The divide on social media is awful to see.